NBA Looking At Jersey Sponsors Even Though Fans Will 'Think We've Lost Our Minds'—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: Zimbio.com

The New York Times is reporting that the N.B.A. is seriously considering incorporating logos into team jerseys, much like golfers, race car drivers, and soccer players. Major League Baseball considered putting logos on players’ sleeves but rejected the idea. N.B.A. deputy commissioner Adam Silver wrote to the NYTimes, “If we add sponsor logos to jerseys, we recognise that some of our fans will think we’ve lost our minds. But the N.B.A. is a global business and logos on jerseys are well established in other sports and commonplace outside the U.S.”Richmond, Va.-based agency Work Labs has called out New Belgium’s Shift Beer for essentially plagiarizing its work. Work Labs had pitched to the brewery seven years ago and ads incredibly similar to its creative work have now been adopted by New Belgium in a campaign by Denver’s Cultivator Advertising & Design.



Y&R has released a set of advertisements for the Olympics called “Raise the Flag” in which animated versions of athletes talk about relatives who have supported their athletic endeavours. This is very similar to P&G’s “Thank you, mum” Olympic campaign.

Leo Burnett will now handle Coca-Cola’s North American Sprite creative. BBH had the account since 2009.

The Humane Society’s new ad gives viewers a dog’s eye view of what life is like on the streets.

Alexa Chung has made her Instagram private, Tweeting: “Hi, I am here. I can read. Ok everyone thanks for the teen angst discussions. People are different sizes. I’m not trying to be thinspo for anyone. I am now making this acct private. Byyyyyeeee.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.