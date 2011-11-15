LIVE: Updates From The NBA Player's Meeting On The Lockout's New Most Important Day

1:55 P.M.



Players will not accept the deal. Union will dissolve. Season = OVER.

1:51 P.M.

I think the entire NBA is in this little room. Everybody…except Derek Fisher.

1:49 P.M.

Still waiting. Still scared. Now I know what Jesse Spano looked like that time she was counted on to perform in a music video.

1:42 P.M.

I haven’t been this nervous since the last time I asked a girl out. She said “yes.” Let’s make it 2-2?

1:39 P.M.

Meeting’s over. Officially. Can’t be good news.

1:31 P.M.

Getting hungry. And I don’t see any pizza or chilli dogs on the way. That’s a shame.

1:10 P.M.

Turns out there was just a break in the meeting. They’re back at it. And the “when-will-the-meeting-adjourn” pool is on!

12:51 P.M.

From the “news-that-may-only-interest-me” department, Chris Sheridan wears Jordan IIIs. Impressive.

12:48 P.M.

Could be a false alarm. But I’m prepared to make moves. If I have to knock out a national NBA writer in the process….so be it.

12:44 P.M.

Meetings may already be over. League officials have apparantly left the meeting room, players are tweeting and press row seems ready to mobilize.

12:40 P.M.

Our hotel is going with the “females-only” playlist in the lobby today. And I couldn’t be happier with their decision.

12:09 P.M.

I haven’t sat cross-legged – “Indian-style,” if you prefer – for this long in a while. Now I know why.

12:06 P.M.

Wonder how this news will be received by the players. If it’s received. They were forced to hand over all cell phones before today’s meetings began.

12:00 P.M.

Signs that Stern means business: he just got off the phone with the AP to reaffirm that today’s offer is his final 50-50 BRI proposal. “I want to answer this diplomatically. The next time we meet to discuss anything, we’ll be discussing the 47 per cent proposal. This is it,” he said.

11:34 A.M.

Found a spare outlet just in time. Sitting on the ground next to a receptacle. The glamour life. I’m not alone. We’ve got Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski to my left.

11:12 A.M.

If I was president, I’d mandate the proliferation of electrical outlets. Hotel lobbys. Airport gates. Everywhere

.

11:10 A.M.

Stakeout in full effect. If you’re trying to find a place to sit in the lobby of the hotel-that-shall-not-be-named, you are out of luck.

10:30 A.M.

No telling how long meetings could go. All depends on the player’s ability to reach a clear consensus. And, judging from their communication skills this weekend, we could be here a while.

10:15 A.M.

This is what the backdrop will look like when Derek Fisher announces that the players have accepted or rejected the deal, or requested more meetings. In case you can’t tell, the canvas is a deep shade of red. As in blood. Wonderful.

10:00 A.M.

Here we go again. Another day, another lockout meeting. A reported 50 NBA players – ranging from Kobe Bryant and Carmelo Anthony to Chris Duhon and Mike Dunleavy, Jr. – have gathered to discuss the merits of David Stern’s last, best offer. They could accept it. They could reject it. Or, they could ask for a few amendements to the deal. I hope that helps.

To see how last week’s meetings transpired, click here.

