If It's Anything Like '98, The Looming NBA Lockout Will Crush Sportswear Retailers

With the season almost over, NBA players and owners seem unwilling to budge on contract negotiations for 2011-2012.



That spells trouble for sportswear companies like Footlocker and Nike, according to UBS’s Michael Binetti:

An examination of the last NBA lock-out in 1998-99 shows that during the 6-month period from when the lock-out was announced up to the point where an agreement was reached, FL shares declined -64% and NKE shares declined -16%.

And yet:

One thing is certain: lock-outs always end. While a lock-out could negatively impact FL and NKE share prices, we would likely view a lock-out related sell-off as a potential buying opportunity for the stocks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.