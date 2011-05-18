If It's Anything Like '98, The Looming NBA Lockout Will Crush Sportswear Retailers

Gus Lubin

With the season almost over, NBA players and owners seem unwilling to budge on contract negotiations for 2011-2012.

That spells trouble for sportswear companies like Footlocker and Nike, according to UBS’s Michael Binetti:

An examination of the last NBA lock-out in 1998-99 shows that during the 6-month period from when the lock-out was announced up to the point where an agreement was reached, FL shares declined -64% and NKE shares declined -16%.

And yet:

One thing is certain: lock-outs always end. While a lock-out could negatively impact FL and NKE share prices, we would likely view a lock-out related sell-off as a potential buying opportunity for the stocks.

