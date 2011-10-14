The NBA Lockout Is An Absolute Killer For Small Businesses

Photo: AP

The four-month struggle between NBA owners and the players association over how to properly split $4 billion in revenue and reconfigure a broken system has finally claimed regular season games.Owners are losing money. Soon, players will too.



But what about the local bar owner? Or the college senior ushering part-time to pay off school tuition?

“I’m worried that my money situation is going to change – a lot,” Zuly Molina, a waitress near the Miami Heat arena, told the AP.

“I don’t want to say we live and die by the Cavaliers, but it’s a better scenario for us to have the Cavs here,” Patrick McGinty, co-owner of The Clevelander told the Huffington Post. “We’re getting hurt by it, and you know [the players and owners] have all the money in the world.”

The cancelation of the season’s first two weeks – and, most likely, many more – has a considerable economic impact on local businesses and employment.

Consider some of these figures:

A 2010 Indianapolis study found that the Pacers contribute $55 million a year to the city and 900 jobs.

In Salt Lake City, a local Marriott hotel estimates games bring in up to $10,000 in additional revenue. The hotel has already taken 40 cancellations for the night of Nov. 2, a home game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Boston’s “The Greatest Bar” expects to lose $14,000 in sales for every missed Celtics home game.

Even an exhibition game, between the Lakers and Hawks, will cost local businesses and restaurants in Ontario, California, over $1 million.

The economic ramifications of David Stern cancelling the season’s first 100 games are widespread.

