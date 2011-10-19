The Prolonged NBA Lockout Has Led To Some Interesting Off-Season Opportunities For Players

Photo: AP

Barring a miraculous federal mediator solving the NBA’s problems in a matter of days, the NBA lockout will continue.It’s been four months. We’re past the 100-day mark.



The looonnnnggg break means one thing for NBA players (other than lighter pockets) – a lot of free time.

So how are they spending it?

Everyone’s finding unique ways to keep in basketball shape. But many are also trying out their acting chops. Some are working on their rap game. And others have actually taken up internships.

