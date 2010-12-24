NBA Stars Could Play Overseas Next Year

Photo: Zimbio

In the event of an NBA lockout Slam Online speculates that NBA veterans could choose to play in one of several European or Asia professional basketball leagues next year. It wouldn’t be unprecedented; when the 2004 NHL season was canceled many of its players journeyed overseas to play in professional Russian and European leagues.



The NBPA has warned players to save money for next year, but undoubtedly some will still be pressed for cash and could use the pay checks.

Already Milwaukee Bucks point guard Brandon Jennings has stated that he would play in Europe if there’s a work stoppage.

