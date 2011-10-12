Here Are The Smartest, Angriest And Most Ridiculous Things That Locked-Out NBA Players Tweeted Last Night

Photo: AP

The NBA officially cancelled the first two weeks of the regular season last night.The owners and players remain very far apart on most issues. So it looks like this one will drag on for months.



After the announcement, NBA players took to Twitter voice their frustrations.

Steve Nash led the way with some insightful, passionate tweets.

Others (looking at you, Metta World Peace) were not as serious.

