You'll Never Believe How Much Money NBA Players Are Losing Today

It’s November 15. Any other year, this would be the conclusion of the first two weeks of the NBA season.And payday for NBA players.



Except there has been no NBA season as of yet and, therefore, there are no paychecks to hand out.

Players hadn’t been affected financially until today. And it will hurt. Because owners would have handed out some pretty large paychecks, especially to the league’s highest paid players.

Whether you follow the NBA closely or not, prepare to be shocked by the amount of money the ongoing lockout will cost Rashard Lewis and Gilbert Arenas every two weeks.

