Several NBA Players Are Already Speaking Out Against The Decision To Disband The Union

Photo: ESPN

In his final message as acting union president – and, technically, even that isn’t true – Derek Fisher sounded concerned. Fisher worried, with the lockout now becoming a legal matter, about players speaking out to the media in a fashion that could hurt the trade association’s leverage.



“We’d appreciate you respecting that process and not putting our players in a position where they can end up legally hurting the players as a whole,” Fisher told a room of journalists.

Too late.

Less than one day after a unanimous group of NBA players – ranging from Kobe Bryant and Carmelo Anthony to Jason Kapono and Josh Childress – voted to disband the union, a number of players not involved in Monday’s decision are speaking out.

And not to lend their support.

The Celtics’ Glen Davis doesn’t believe he’s been properly kept abreast of the situation.

“I don’t think I’ve been kept in the loop as far as what’s going on and how things are going on,” Davis told the Boston Herald.

He’s worried that not enough guys in the earlier stages of their careers have had a proper say in the matter.

The Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins is equally frustrated. He just wants to play.

“Some of the young players I talked to, it’s not about the money,” Cousins told the Sacramento Bee. “We just want to go out there and play ball.”

The Cavaliers’ 22-year-old Samardo Samuels is worried about missing paychecks at this stage in his life. He wasn’t pleased with the offer, but he would have voted to take the deal.

“It’s easy for Paul Pierce to say that. You’ve been in the league how long?” Samuels responded to the Beacon Journal about the Celtics’ veteran’s preference to disband. “You’ve got a decent amount of money saved up, but what about the guys just coming into the league who don’t have (anything) saved up?”

There are 450 members in the NBA trade association. There are about 50 that voted Monday to disband as a union. There are probably many more who, if given the opportunity, would have voted to accept a deal.

Fisher’s fear has already happened. And it’s only a matter of time before these voices grow louder.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.