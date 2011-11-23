INFOGRAPHIC: How The NBA Lockout Is Killing Businesses

Photo: www.gplus.com
The NBA lockout a bummer for a fans, but a back-breaker for businesses.Jane Hendrick put together a nifty infographic for G+ on who the lockout is hurting, and how badly.
It’s pretty concise, and does a nice job illustrating the collateral damage of the dispute.
Cities are getting hammered too, especially small ones where NBA teams have a huge impact on the local economy
Resturanteurs are taking a hit. The owner of a burger joint in Utah says his revenue will be down 25-30%
The big boys are getting slammed too. Nike, adidas, and others can say goodbye to $500 million in sneaker sales
