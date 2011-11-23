INFOGRAPHIC: How The NBA Lockout Is Killing Businesses

Photo: www.gplus.com

The NBA lockout a bummer for a fans, but a back-breaker for businesses.Jane Hendrick put together a nifty infographic for G+ on who the lockout is hurting, and how badly.



It’s pretty concise, and does a nice job illustrating the collateral damage of the dispute.

