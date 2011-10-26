WATCH: Chicago's 'Benny The Bull' Mascot Led A Hilarious Dance Party On The Train

The NBA lockout has cost players at least a month’s worth of game checks.



But lost in the shuffle is one essential group: the mascots.

Fortunately, Chicago’s Benny The Bull has found an activity during these hard times – initiate impromptu dance parties on the El train!

Benny and his band of friends unleashed the funk on one lucky group of individuals circling the Chicago loop.

While we’d much prefer to see Benny dunking off trampolines during halftime of an actual NBA game, this is a pretty close second.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

