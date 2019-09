The late NBA legend, Manute Bol, who stood 7 feet and 7 inches, tall has a son who will potentially carry on his legacy.



Bol Bol, Manute’s 7th grade son is already 6-foot-5 and looking like he’s going to impress on the basketball court (via Big Lead Sports):



As a reminder, this is how tall his father stood:

Photo: Getty Images



