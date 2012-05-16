Now Metta World Peace Is Blaming James Harden For That Vicious Elbow Incident

Photo: ABC Sports

The player formerly known as Ron Artest hasn’t shown a lot of remorse since hitting James Harden in the head with a vicious elbow at the end of the regular season.And now that the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder are playing in the playoffs, Metta World Peace has taken it a step further in the wrong direction, by blaming the entire incident on Harden, saying he “flopped.”



Craig Sager of TNT spoke with World Crazy prior to last night’s game and relayed just how nuts the Lakers forward is…

“Not only is there no remorse, Metta told me today that he was outsmarted by Harden, who anticipated the emotion, ran up behind him, and flopped.“

Clearly, outsmarting World Peace is not a difficult thing to do considering all of the dumb things he has done in his career.

