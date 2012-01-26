WATCH: Hotly Contested Lakers-Clippers Game Ends With Bizarre Hair-Grabbing Moment

In their second match-up in the two weeks, the newly emerging rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers got a little ugly on Wednesday night. In total, six technical fouls were called, one player was ejected (Josh McRoberts), and the players had to be separated on more than one occasion.



But the most bizarre moment came with just 1.1 seconds left and with the Lakers firmly in command with a four point lead.

With Pau Gasol heading to the free throw line, he and Chris Paul are yapping at each other when Gasol, for reasons unexplained, appears to rub the back of CP3’s head. And that’s when Paul seems to have a Tony Manero moment…

Would ya just watch the hair. Ya know, I work on my hair a long time and you hit it. He hits my hair.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.