Top NBA Pick Kyrie Irving May Soon Head Overseas

Photo: AP

Kyrie Irving was the first pick in this year’s NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, but his first professional games may come overseas.Irving took to Twitter this week and suggested that if the NBA lockout doesn’t end soon, he may soon sign with a team in another country.



“If a deal doesn’t get done soon…overseas here I come”

Numerous NBA players are already playing games overseas as many professional leagues have already begun play.

