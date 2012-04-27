Kobe Bryant Only Needed 38 Points Tonight To Win His First Scoring Title In Five Years, Instead He'll Be On The Bench

To win the NBA’s scoring title, Kobe Bryant needed to score just 38 points tonight when the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Sacramento Kings.



Instead, with the division title wrapped up, Kobe will be on the bench conceding the scoring title to Kevin Durant (via Sam Amick).

Durant finished the NBA season with 28.0 points per game. Kobe is averaging 27.9.

If Kobe had scored 38 points or more tonight, it would have been Bryant’s first scoring title since the 2006-07 season when he averaged 31.6 points per game. He also led the NBA in 2005-06 with 35.4 points per game. He would also have become just third player to win a scoring title after turning 30, joining Jerry West (once) and Michael Jordan (four times).

