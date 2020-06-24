NBA star Nikola Jokic tests positive for coronavirus days after being pictured hugging Novak Djokovic, who also has the virus

Getty/Christian Petersen /Nikola Krstic/MB Media Nikola Jokic, Novak Djokovic.

NBA star Nikola Jokic has tested positive for the coronavirus, just days after he was pictured hugging also infected tennis star Novak Djokovic.

Jokic and Djokovic sat beside each other at an exhibition basketball game in Belgrade on June 11.

Djokovic announced he and his wife, Jelena, had tested positive on Tuesday morning, while The Denver Post reported that Jokic tested positive later the same day.

The NBA reports Jokic is now quarantining in Serbia, however will return to Denver before the resumption of the league next month.

Jokic, who plays for the Denver Nuggets, and Djokovic sat beside each other at an exhibition game on June 11, just prior to Djokovic’s controversial Adria Tour, which was cancelled before the final after three players tested positive for COVID-19.

There is no conclusive evidence that the pair’s meeting led them to both get the virus, but several people in and around the events in Croatia and Serbia have been infected.

The NBA reports Jokic is now quarantining in his native Serbia, however will return to Denver before the resumption of the league next month.

The NBA is set to restart at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex on July 30, where players from the 22 participating teams are expected to remain until their team is eliminated.

Play-offs are expected to start on August 17, according to The Guardian, and the NBA finals will be played between September 30 and October 13.

Jokic has averaged 20.2 points and 10.2 rebounds this season for Denver, helping it to third place in the Western Conference.

