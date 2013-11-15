NBA Players Play 'Jingle Bells' With Jump Shots In A Great Christmas Commercial

The NBA just released a 30-second ad for its Christmas day games, and it’s pretty clever.
In the commercial, Derrick Rose, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, James Harden, and Steve Nash shoot jump shots on hoops rigged with bells. When the shots go in, the bells ring to the tune of “Jingle Bells.”
We’re guessing the sounds were added in post production (see the tweet below), but it’s still pretty great anyway:
How they made it:
Behind the scenes of our #BIGNBAXmas #JingleHoops spot with @KDTrey5! pic.twitter.com/3uUcYkaKhm
