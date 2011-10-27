This Is How A Video Game Company Convinced The NBA To Approve The Wildly Popular 'NBA Jam' In 1992

Photo: YouTube

NBA Jam is still one of the most country’s most beloved video games two decades after its release.But like all massive tech hits, there was a time when Jam was just a good idea in need of the backing of big-time decision makers.



In 1992, Williams Electronic Gaming sent a pitch video to the NBA asking them for a licence so they could use team and player names in their NBA arcade game.

That video found its way onto YouTube yesterday, and Kotaku wrote about it today.

It’s full of nuggets that are interesting from both a business and gaming perspective.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.