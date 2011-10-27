This Is How A Video Game Company Convinced The NBA To Approve The Wildly Popular 'NBA Jam' In 1992

Tony Manfred
nba jam original pitch video

Photo: YouTube

NBA Jam is still one of the most country’s most beloved video games two decades after its release.But like all massive tech hits, there was a time when Jam was just a good idea in need of the backing of big-time decision makers.

In 1992, Williams Electronic Gaming sent a pitch video to the NBA asking them for a licence so they could use team and player names in their NBA arcade game.

That video found its way onto YouTube yesterday, and Kotaku wrote about it today.

It’s full of nuggets that are interesting from both a business and gaming perspective.

Williams sold Jam as the most realistic, ground-breaking video game the world has ever seen

Look, TWO WHOLE PAGES of plays to choose from

And custom graphics when big plays happen

Even a halftime show. What's not to like?

It's revolutionary. Actual basketball players are videotapped making moves, and those translate to the actual game

Now on to the straight-up licence pitch...

The NBA was convinced. And 20 years later, we're still talking about it

See the whole pitch

Click Here For The 1992 NBA Jam Pitch Video >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.