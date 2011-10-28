All Of A Sudden, Everyone Is Optimistic About The NBA Lockout Negotiations

Photo: AP

Optimism is the flavour of the day after a 15-hour marathon negotiating session between NBA players and owners last night.The talks in NYC went past 3 a.m., and now NBA insiders are starting to think a deal can be made to end the lockout for the first time in a long time.



“We were able to work through a number of different issues today regarding our system,” union president Derek Fisher told ESPN.

“The energy in the room has been good; the back and forth has been good,” David Stern said.

NBA Players Association executive director Billy Hunter said an 82-game season is “possible” if the two sides can wrap up a deal in the coming days.

Obviously all of this progress can be washed out at any minute.

We’ve already seen talks break down after both players (Kevin Garnett) and owners (Paul Allen), tried to play hardball in different negotiation sessions.

But for now, things are looking up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.