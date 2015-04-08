Reports: NBA player stabbed at New York City nightclub

Chris Copeland of the Indiana Pacers was stabbed in the abdomen during an argument at a New York nightclub, according to Rocco Parascandola of the New York Daily News.

Copeland’s wife was reportedly also slashed in an arm and a leg during the altercation.

Their injuries are not life threatening, Dray Clark of ABC7 in new York reports. The incident occurred at 4 a.m. outside 1OAK, a popular nightclub in Chelsea, according to the New York Post.

Crime scene tape is wrapped around the footpath where NBA Player Chris Copeland and his wife were stabbed.@ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/8IxYg9Efrm

— Dray Clark (@DrayClarkABC7) April 8, 2015

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene and a knife was recovered.

In addition, two members of the Atlanta Hawks, Pero Antić and Thabo Sefolosha, were reportedly arrested for obstructing governmental administration. According to the report, the pair refused to move and were “trying to prevent police from setting up a crime scene.”

The 6-foot-9 Copeland, a third-year player who was an undrafted out of the University of Colorado, played his rookie season with New York Knicks. He has played the last two seasons with the Pacers and is averaging 6.2 points and 16.6 minutes played per game. The Pacers play the Knicks Wednesday night, while the Hawks are in town to play the Brooklyn Nets.

The NYPD declined to confirm the identities of the victims when reached for comment.

