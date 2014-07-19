What The NBA Would Look Like If Every Player Played For His Hometown Team

In the days after LeBron James returned to Cleveland, NBA fans and basketball writers have been conducting an interesting thought experiment: What would happen if every NBA player signed with his hometown team?

Using a fantastic database of NBA player hometowns compiled by Deadspin’s Reuben Fischer-Baum last summer, we went through all 482 players who played at least one minute in the NBA in 2013-14 and made “hometown rosters” for all 30 teams.

We used “hometown,” not “birthplace” to determine team affiliation. Kevin Love was born in Los Angeles but he grew up in Oregon, so he goes on the Portland Trail Blazers, not the Los Angeles Lakers, for example.

Here are all 30 teams. We ranked them from best to worst (check out more on our methodology below):

Some notes:

