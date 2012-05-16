The 16 Most Outrageous Outfits Of The NBA's Hipster Fashion Craze

Photo: @DarrenRovell

Russell Westbrook went full hipster last night, wearing an ironic t-shirt dotted with fishing lures and some thick-rimmed red Ray-Bans.But he’s far from the only NBA star to make waves because of their style.



In the past few weeks, the NBA has become obsessed with lens-less glasses, loud blazers, and eye-melting colours.

What we’ve learned is that NBA hipsters come in all shapes and sizes — from LeBron’s big pink sweater to Amar’e Stoudemire’s too-small denim vest.

We assembled the 16 most obnoxious looks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.