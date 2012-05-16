The 16 Most Outrageous Outfits Of The NBA's Hipster Fashion Craze

Tony Manfred
james harden outrageous nba fashion

Photo: @DarrenRovell

Russell Westbrook went full hipster last night, wearing an ironic t-shirt dotted with fishing lures and some thick-rimmed red Ray-Bans.But he’s far from the only NBA star to make waves because of their style.

In the past few weeks, the NBA has become obsessed with lens-less glasses, loud blazers, and eye-melting colours.

What we’ve learned is that NBA hipsters come in all shapes and sizes — from LeBron’s big pink sweater to Amar’e Stoudemire’s too-small denim vest.

We assembled the 16 most obnoxious looks.

Nick Young wore the shirt to end all shirts

Iman Shumpert has an American flag shirt with some sort of buckle across the neck

Good God, James Harden is a bearded salmon

Shawn Marion may have stitched this shirt himself

The timid Rajon Rondo whipped out the flashy jacket for the playoffs

Hello, Carmelo Anthony's enormous glasses

Hipster LeBron with the thickest glasses ever

Amar'e Stoudemire

Dwyane Wade, librarian

Russell Westbrook with the double whammy — loud shirt and loud glasses

Blake Griffin dared to dream with the flannel/tie/brown jacket combo

Joakim Noah letting his moppy hair flow

Baron Davis, the undisputed king of ridiculous NBA fashion

It's not even close

Baron at intense labour negotiations

Baron as a general. He wins

More NBA

PRESENTING: The 20 Craziest Players In The NBA >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.