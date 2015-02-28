Most of the NBA's highest-paid players are overpaid this season

Because of the NBA’s salary cap system, the players that are hurt most often are the best players in the league. A perfect example is LeBron James who is just the 5th highest-paid player in the NBA.

However, this season, thanks to a bunch of injuries to some of the best players, 11 of the 12 highest-paid players have been overpaid this season. The lone exception is Chris Paul.

Below is look at the expected salaries for the 12 highest-paid players in the NBA. A player’s expected salary is how much of each team’s payroll would go to the player based on their percentage of the team’s total production (production is measured by Win Shares via Basketball-Reference.com).

The most overpaid player in the NBA this season has been Kobe Bryant who will make $US23.5 million despite playing in only playing in 35 games and producing just 1.2% of the Lakers’ Win Shares.

