NBA Hall Of Famer David Robinson Is Selling His San Antonio Mansion For $US3.7 Million

George Sitaras
David Robinson MansionGetty Images

Former NBA All-Star and MVP David Robinson is selling his home in San Antonio for $US3,695,000 according to Realtor.com.

The custom mansion has 8,175 square feet of living space and sits on a little over two acres.

The home has seven bathrooms, and five bedrooms, including a a master suite with a hot tub.

Naturally the home has a lot of space dedicated to sports and leisure activities; a game-room, pool, sand volleyball court, tennis court, and full-scale basketball court are all within the property.

Here is the nifty four car garage.

This is the really fancy gate in front of the house surrounded by perfectly trimmed shrubbery.

The stone walkway leading to the entrance of the home.

The foyer area with a stone column and great view outside through the huge window.

The fancy staircase with Mediterranean-style decor.

Here's the small dining area that showcases the home's towering arches.

Here is the gourmet kitchen complete with stone walls, floors, and marble countertops.

The huge family area with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace.

The patio with a convenient outdoor grill right next to it.

An awesome view of the pool and the surrounding Shavano Park.

The pool lights up at night with some cool water fountains.

Of course, an outdoor full-scale basketball court with the Spurs logo stamped in the middle.

The court is surrounded by woods with several trees and a full grass yard.

Next to the basketball court is a pavilion-style patio with comfortable shading if you like to watch instead of play.

The yard is also complete with this full-size sand volleyball court!

The laundry room with four washing machines.

A cozy office space/living area with another fireplace just because.

One of the very spacious bathrooms with a sink on either side leading up to the jacuzzi tub.

