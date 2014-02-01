NBA Hall Of Famer David Robinson Is Selling His San Antonio Mansion For $US3.7 Million

Former NBA All-Star and MVP David Robinson is selling his home in San Antonio for $US3,695,000 according to Realtor.com.

The custom mansion has 8,175 square feet of living space and sits on a little over two acres.

The home has seven bathrooms, and five bedrooms, including a a master suite with a hot tub.

Naturally the home has a lot of space dedicated to sports and leisure activities; a game-room, pool, sand volleyball court, tennis court, and full-scale basketball court are all within the property.

