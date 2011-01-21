NBA Guys Marv Albert, Charles Barkley To Join NCAA March Madness Coverage

CBS is joining forces with Turner to broadcast every game of the NCAA tournament this year, as an added bonus, TNT’s NBA crews will be getting in on the action.



That’s great news … unless you’re one of those college basketball fans who hates the NBA. (Or an NBA fan who hates Reggie Miller.)

NBA announcing mainstays Marv Albert and Steve Kerr will calling semi-final and regional final games on CBS. Kerr will also join Jim Nantz and Clark Kellogg to form a three-man team for the Final Four games.

In addition, NBA studio analysts Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Reggie Miller (along with TNT host Ernie Johnson) will anchor the TNT and TBS side of the March Madness coverage.

