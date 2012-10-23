Anonymous Survey Reveals What NBA GMs Really Think

Photo: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
NBA.com released its annual anonymous survey of all 30 general managers today.The 57-question survey asked everything from, “Who’s going to win it all?” to, “Which player is going to have a breakout season?”
It gives you a great idea of what NBA insiders are really thinking, because executives are protected by anonymity and can answer truthfully.
The takeaway: Everyone is terrified of the Heat, the Knicks are totally off the map, and one of the league’s best teams might have the ultimate rookie sleeper
1. Brooklyn -- 62.1%
2. L.A. Lakers, Minnesota -- 10.3%
4. New Orleans -- 6.9%
Also receiving votes: Denver, Golden State, Milwaukee
Source: NBA
1. LeBron James, Miami -- 80.0%
2. Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City -- 16.7%
3. Dwight Howard, L.A. Lakers -- 3.3%
Source: NBA
1. Oklahoma City -- 30.0%
2. Miami -- 26.7%
3. Denver -- 16.7%
4. Golden State -- 6.7%, L.A. Clippers -- 6.7%, San Antonio -- 6.7%
Also receiving votes: L.A. Lakers, New York
Source: NBA
1. Anthony Davis, New Orleans -- 76.7%
2. Damian Lillard, Portland -- 20.0%
3. Austin Rivers, New Orleans -- 3.3%
Source: NBA
1. Jared Sullinger, Boston -- 17.2%
2. Maurice Harkless, Orlando, Andrew Nicholson, Orlando -- 13.8%
4. Jae Crowder, Dallas, Damian Lillard, Portland -- 10.3%
6. Terrence Jones, Houston -- 6.9%
Also receiving votes: Jared Cunningham, Dallas; Andre Drummond, Detroit; Evan Fournier, Denver; John Jenkins, Atlanta; Perry Jones, Oklahoma City; Doron Lamb, Milwaukee; Donatas Motiejunas, Houston; Terrence Ross, Toronto
Source: NBA
1. Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City -- 46.7%
2. Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers -- 40.0%
3. Carmelo Anthony, New York -- 6.7%
Also receiving votes: Chauncey Billups, L.A. Clippers; LeBron James, Miami
Source: NBA
1. Gregg Popovich, San Antonio -- 80.0%
2. Doc Rivers, Boston -- 13.3%
Also receiving votes: Rick Adelman, Minnesota; Erik Spoelstra, Miami
Source: NBA
1. Oklahoma City -- 70.0%
2. Miami -- 10.0%, Utah -- 10.0%
Also receiving votes: Denver, L.A. Lakers, Portland
Source: NBA
1. Kevin Love, Minnesota -- 34.5%
2. Shane Battier, Miami -- 10.3%
3. Marc Gasol, Memphis -- 6.9%
Also receiving votes: Ryan Anderson, New Orleans; Matt Bonner, San Antonio; Nick Collison, Oklahoma City; Roy Hibbert, Indiana; Jared Dudley, Phoenix; Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City; Danny Green, San Antonio; Chuck Hayes, Sacramento; Kris Humphries, Brooklyn; Paul Millsap, Utah; Steve Nash, L.A. Lakers; Steve Novak, New York; Luis Scola, Phoenix; Anderson Varejao, Cleveland
Source: NBA
1. Steve Nash, L.A. Lakers -- 27.6%
2. Tim Duncan, San Antonio -- 13.8%, LeBron James, Miami -- 13.8%, Chris Paul, L.A. Clippers -- 13.8%
5. Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers -- 10.3%
6. Manu Ginobili, San Antonio -- 6.9%
Also receiving votes: Chauncey Billups, L.A. Clippers; Pau Gasol, L.A. Lakers; Jason Kidd, New York; Rajon Rondo, Boston
Source: NBA
1. LeBron James, Miami -- 66.7%
2. Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City -- 30.0%
3. Carmelo Anthony, New York -- 3.3%
Source: NBA
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.