Anonymous Survey Reveals What NBA GMs Really Think

Photo: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

NBA.com released its annual anonymous survey of all 30 general managers today.The 57-question survey asked everything from, “Who’s going to win it all?” to, “Which player is going to have a breakout season?”



It gives you a great idea of what NBA insiders are really thinking, because executives are protected by anonymity and can answer truthfully.

The takeaway: Everyone is terrified of the Heat, the Knicks are totally off the map, and one of the league’s best teams might have the ultimate rookie sleeper

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.