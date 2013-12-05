NBA Game In Mexico City Evacuated Because Of A Fire In The Arena

The Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs were scheduled to play a regular season game tonight in Mexico City. However, it appears that the game has been canceled as a fire has filled the arena with smoke.

There has been no official announcement of the cancellation. However, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News is reporting that the Spurs have boarded the team bus and left the arena.

McDonald reported earlier that the smoke was due to a “possible electrical fire.” Dave Benz, the television voice of the Timberwolves reported that there was a fire “in an elevator” at the arena.

[UPDATE] According to Tim Reynolds, the game has been cancelled and will be made up in Minnesota “at a later date.”

Here is an Instagram video from Benz of the smoke-filled arena:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.