NBA Franchises Show A Lot Of Volatility Over Last Four Seasons

Over the past half decade we’ve witnessed the formation of Boston’s Big Three, Kobe Bryant’s first championship without Shaq, and the transformation of LeBron James from saviour to super-villain.But a look at Forbes’ team valuations — not just for 2011, but previous years too — shows even greater changes for many of the leagues franchises.



The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers have long been the kings of team value and that hasn’t changed in the last four years, but the landscape underneath them has changed.

The Portland Trail Blazers experienced a renaissance when they drafted star guard Brandon Roy and owner Paul Allen purchased the team’s arena, the Rose Garden, out of bankruptcy. They’ve stepped up 16 slots since 2007, increasing an amazing 54.8% in value.

The Boston Celtics experienced a renaissance when Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen came to town and won a title, and it shows in their valuation, sliding up nine places on the ranking with a 23.2% increase in value. The Orlando Magic improved 12 spots, increasing their value by 36% on the backs of on-the-court success and a brand new state-of-the-art arena, the Amway centre.

At the other end, the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, and Memphis Grizzlies have fallen on hard times, plunging to the cellar.

But it’s not just about wins and losses. Golden State and Toronto have seen big jumps without much of an improvement on the court. Because league revenues are united the way the NFL’s are, teams are subject to whims of their own cities and fanbases.

We’ve put together a chart to show you every team’s progress since 2007:

Information compiled from Forbes (2007 and 2011 valuations)

The annual Forbes ranking of NBA teams takes into account a variety of revenue multiples (such as ticket sales and television contracts) and the current deals teams have with their arenas. Although no index is perfect, it allows us to take meaningful comparative snapshots of teams over the years since the criteria remain constant.

