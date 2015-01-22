NBA Franchise Values Have Skyrocketed Since The Clippers Sale

The value of the average NBA franchise jumped 74.4% in the last year and has more than doubled in the last two years according to the latest valuations released by Forbes.com.

Of course, the biggest factor this year was the $US2 billion purchase of the Los Angeles Clippers by former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer. Even if Ballmer overpaid for the Clippers, something many people believe, it still showed that Forbes was underestimating how much people would be willing to pay for NBA franchises. In fact, the Clippers had the biggest one-year jump in value, rising 178% to $US1.6 billion and are now the fifth-most valuable team.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the most valuable franchise at $US2.6 billion, followed closely by the New York Knicks at $US2.5 billion.

