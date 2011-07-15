The NBA Cans 114 Employees, Says It’s Not Because Of The Lockout

Photo: AP

The NBA fired roughly 11% of its league office workforce in the last three days.The league claims it lost $300 million this season, and the cuts are part of a cost-reduction plan that is independent of the current lockout.



“The roughly 11% reduction in headcount from the league office is part of larger cost-cutting measures to reduce our costs by $50 million across all areas of our business,” league spokesman Mike Bass told the AP.

The NBA’s purported loss figure has been a point of disagreement between owners, players, and journalists in recent weeks. But deep workforce cuts suggest that all is not well on the league level.

Layoffs are a contentious part of any lockout.

NFL teams have taken measures to avoid cutting personnel, but since NBA teams are in far more dire financial straits than their football counterparts, layoffs on the team level may be inevitable.

The Charlotte Bobcats and Detroit Pistons were the first teams to make lockout-related layoffs this week.

