Here's The Full NBA Finals Schedule

The NBA Finals schedule is set.



The Miami Heat will play the San Antonio Spurs. It’s a match-up between teams from two different generations of the NBA. Given all the injuries in these playoffs, it’s probably the best possible match-up.

Miami has homecourt advantage thanks to their 66-win regular season. The format is 2-3-2.

Here are all the NBA Finals start times, dates, and channels:

Game 1: at Miami, Thursday, June 6 (9 p.m., ABC)

Game 2: at Miami, Sunday, June 9 (8 p.m., ABC)

Game 3: at San Antonio, Tuesday, June 11 (9 p.m., ABC)

Game 4: at San Antonio, Thursday, June 13 (9 p.m. ABC)

Game 5: at San Antonio, Sunday, June 16 (8 p.m., ABC)

Game 6: at Miami, Tuesday, June 18 (9 p.m., ABC)

Game 7: at Miami, Thursday, June 20 (9 p.m., ABC)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.