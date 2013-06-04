Here's The Full NBA Finals Schedule

The NBA Finals schedule is set.
The Miami Heat will play the San Antonio Spurs. It’s a match-up between teams from two different generations of the NBA. Given all the injuries in these playoffs, it’s probably the best possible match-up.
Miami has homecourt advantage thanks to their 66-win regular season. The format is 2-3-2.
Here are all the NBA Finals start times, dates, and channels:
- Game 1: at Miami, Thursday, June 6 (9 p.m., ABC)
- Game 2: at Miami, Sunday, June 9 (8 p.m., ABC)
- Game 3: at San Antonio, Tuesday, June 11 (9 p.m., ABC)
- Game 4: at San Antonio, Thursday, June 13 (9 p.m. ABC)
- Game 5: at San Antonio, Sunday, June 16 (8 p.m., ABC)
- Game 6: at Miami, Tuesday, June 18 (9 p.m., ABC)
- Game 7: at Miami, Thursday, June 20 (9 p.m., ABC)
