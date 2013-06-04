Here's The Full NBA Finals Schedule

Tony Manfred
lebron james yelling miami heat 2013 nba playoffs

The NBA Finals schedule is set.

The Miami Heat will play the San Antonio Spurs. It’s a match-up between teams from two different generations of the NBA. Given all the injuries in these playoffs, it’s probably the best possible match-up.

Miami has homecourt advantage thanks to their 66-win regular season. The format is 2-3-2.

Here are all the NBA Finals start times, dates, and channels:

  • Game 1: at Miami, Thursday, June 6 (9 p.m., ABC)
  • Game 2: at Miami, Sunday, June 9 (8 p.m., ABC)
  • Game 3: at San Antonio, Tuesday, June 11 (9 p.m., ABC)
  • Game 4: at San Antonio, Thursday, June 13 (9 p.m. ABC)
  • Game 5: at San Antonio, Sunday, June 16 (8 p.m., ABC)
  • Game 6: at Miami, Tuesday, June 18 (9 p.m., ABC)
  • Game 7: at Miami, Thursday, June 20 (9 p.m., ABC)

