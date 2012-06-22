The NBA Hipster Fashion Craze Literally Came Out Of Nowhere

Photo: NBAtv

NBA stars have gone full-on hipster with their fashion at post-game press conferences this year.But where did this trend come from? NBA players were not wearing anything close to frameless glasses last year, or in years past. In fact, they basically stuck to your run-of-the-mill suit, not adhering to any of the latest fashion trends. So why now?



We took a look at what the big players were wearing at press conferences in the past several years and came up with two theories:

1) The OKC Thunder and Miami Heat are relatively young teams compared to teams in the finals in years past. They are just more attuned to what’s going on in the fashion world.

2) Westbrook decided to wear a crazy outfit, caught everyone’s attention, so the rest of the players decided to follow suit.

We’re not sure, but something definitely happened.

