The NBA Hipster Fashion Craze Literally Came Out Of Nowhere

Leah Goldman
Russell Westbrook

Photo: NBAtv

NBA stars have gone full-on hipster with their fashion at post-game press conferences this year.But where did this trend come from? NBA players were not wearing anything close to frameless glasses last year, or in years past. In fact, they basically stuck to your run-of-the-mill suit, not adhering to any of the latest fashion trends. So why now?

We took a look at what the big players were wearing at press conferences in the past several years and came up with two theories:

1) The OKC Thunder and Miami Heat are relatively young teams compared to teams in the finals in years past. They are just more attuned to what’s going on in the fashion world.

2) Westbrook decided to wear a crazy outfit, caught everyone’s attention, so the rest of the players decided to follow suit.

We’re not sure, but something definitely happened.

Back in 2008, Paul Pierce didn't even try to dress up for the post-game press conference

And in 2008 Kobe accessorized with his adorable daughters, not frame-less glasses

A year later, in 2009, Kobe went with another normal suit, and some giant diamond earrings

And Dwight Howard wore a regular old suit in 2009

Kobe, styled it up a little in 2010 with a black vest and blinged out finger, but really came no where near the accessories of this year

In 2010 Ray Allen wore a simple suit

Last year Dirk Nowitzki could really care less...

And last year LeBron and Dwyane certainly dressed to impress, but they were just in your basic suit with a nice pocket square

Compare that to LeBron this year...

And Wade this year...

If you haven't had enough...

The 25 Most Ridiculous Outfits Of The NBA Playoffs >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.