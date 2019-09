Facebook released a state-by-state fan map showing which team every state is rooting for in the 2014 NBA Finals.

It’s almost dead even, 26 states are rooting for the Heat and 24 are rooting for the Spurs. San Antonio owns the middle of the country, while Miami dominates the northeast and the west.

Thoughts?

