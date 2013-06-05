Here Are The Betting Odds For The NBA Finals

The Vegas betting odds for the NBA Finals are out, and the Miami Heat is the sizable favourite.



Here are the consensus odds to win the series, from RJ Bell of Pregame:

Heat: -230 favourites (68% chance to win)

Spurs: +200 underdogs (32% chance to win)

The Spurs are coming off a lengthy break, while the Heat just suffered through an exhausting series with the Pacers.

In the end, that might actually be a good thing for Miami. They came out really rusty in Game 1 of the Chicago series after a week-long rest, and they have all kinds of momentum after that incredible Game 7 performance.

Miami is a 5.5-point favourite to win Game 1.

You can also bet on the exact game the series will finish. Those odds (via Sportsbook):

Heat in 4: 6/1

Heat in 5: 3/1

Heat in 6: 7/2

Heat in 7: 3/1

Spurs in 4: 25/1

Spurs in 5: 12/1

Spurs in 6: 11/2

Spurs in 7: 7/1

It’s the juiciest possible match-up after Russell Westbrook’s injury took the Oklahoma City Thunder out of contention. Everyone expects it to be a long series.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.