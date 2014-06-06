Air Conditioning Breaks During Game 1 Of The NBA Finals, Game Played In Sweltering Heat

ESPN LeBron James told his teammates, ‘They’re trying to smoke us out of here.’

The air conditioning at the AT&T Center in San Antonio broke during Game 1 of the NBA Finals, leaving fans “sweltering at their seats,” reporters in the arena complaining on Twitter, and players reaching for bags of ice to cool down.

Chris Bosh of the Miami Heat told ESPN’s Doris Burke at halftime, “It’s like playing in my old high school gym. There’s no air movement.”

LeBron James, who was wearing a microphone during the game, told his teammates in a huddle during the third quarter, “They’re trying to smoke us out of here.”

He was clearly bothered:

He put ice on his neck to cool down (via @jose3030):

It was 88 degrees inside the arena, according to ESPN. It’s supposed to remain in the mid-90s all week:

He was noticeably fatigued in the fourth quarter (via @jose3030):

NBA reporters were not pleased.







Half the crowd here fanning themselves like a damsel about to pass out in the 1920s.

— Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) June 6, 2014

On bright side of the sweltering AT&T Center heat, I’ve never burned calories while watching a game before. Feels like HS wrestling practice

— Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 6, 2014

The Spurs released a statement saying an electrical failure has caused the outage.

Game 2 is Sunday night, so the arena should have plenty of time to fix the issue.

