Here Are The Most Outrageous Outfits That NBA Players Wore To New York Fashion Week

Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images

We’re still 50 days away from the NBA season and a whole new round of ridiculous fashion choices.But last week was Fashion Week in NYC, and a bunch of the NBA’s preeminent fashionistas were there to strut their stuff.



Russell Westbrook clearly had the most insane looks. But Dwyane Wade and Amar’e Stoudemire both had strong showings, and the soft-spoken Tyson Chandler shocked everyone by wearing the week’s craziest outfit.

