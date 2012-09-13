Here Are The Most Outrageous Outfits That NBA Players Wore To New York Fashion Week

Tony Manfred
nba fashion week 2012 russell westbrook and rajon rondo

Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images

We’re still 50 days away from the NBA season and a whole new round of ridiculous fashion choices.But last week was Fashion Week in NYC, and a bunch of the NBA’s preeminent fashionistas were there to strut their stuff.

Russell Westbrook clearly had the most insane looks. But Dwyane Wade and Amar’e Stoudemire both had strong showings, and the soft-spoken Tyson Chandler shocked everyone by wearing the week’s craziest outfit.

Rajon Rondo kept it pretty toned-down, but Russell Westbrook was the star of the week...

He wore these spikey shoes to Fashion's Night Out

He wore a shirt with glasses on it the next night

And blue pants

That shirt is more insane than it appears at first glance

Enough Westbrook. Dwyane Wade wore a bright-yellow blazer on Letterman

Tyson Chandler. Note the hat, scarf, capris, and boots

Chris Bosh wore a double-breasted blazer, and Tommy Hilfiger was shocked by it

This is Amar'e Stoudemire with Lance Bass

Tortoise-shell glasses, and a rose pin

Amar'e looked more professorial the next night

But this week belonged to Westbrook. Still the NBA's #1 fashion icon

