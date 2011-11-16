NBA Fans Are Ripping Players And Owners On A Newly-Created Website

Photo: AP

Animosity between NBA players and owners may be at an all-time high.But even that doesn’t compare to the anger and disgust basketball fans have for both parties’ inability to reach an agreement.



Which is why fans everywhere are taking their messages to the almighty internet.

The “NBA Fanifesto” has a singular purpose: “to allow NBA fans to express their collective disapproval, frustration and resentment with the lack of progress in the NBA’s collective bargaining negotiations.”

The site offers fans recourse to voice their displeasure for anyone willing to read. Fans are encouraged to provide their name, favourite team, and a brief message “to communicate your feelings.”

And – surprise! – they’re not very nice. But some are pretty funny.

A few endorsements:

Red Auerbach wrote, “Greedy players…greedier owners. I no longer ‘love this game.'”

Tim wrote, “The NBA is dead to me.”

Milt wrote, “For every week of the season lost, we should boycott a week of the season whenever ball resumes.”

Brady wrote, “Complete lack of understanding of the issues of people in the real world. The owners and players are disgraceful.”

Kobe Bean wrote, “I underwent experimental surgery for this?”

LBJ wrote, “The hope for an NBA season is receding faster than my hairline!”

There are hundreds more, plenty of which are unfit to print.

