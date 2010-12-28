NBA Trying To Expand Its Influence To India

The NBA has enjoyed tremendous success with expanding its following in China over the last decade, but now it has set its sights on India, the second-most populated country in the world.



Earlier this month, the NBA signed a TV deal with two Indian networks, which it hopes will begin to generate a following and spawn interest in playing basketball among young people.

Though there has never been an Indian player in the NBA, the league is eager to take advantage of the emerging market thanks to a growing “middle class with disposable income“.

David Stern has made his desire to globalize the NBA well-known, but to really succeed in India he may need a Yao Ming-like figure. Luckily, there’s a seven-foot, 14-year-old phenom named Satnam Singh Bhamara that could have just that effect.

