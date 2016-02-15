The 12 best dunks from the best NBA dunk contest in years

Zach LaVine repeated as the NBA dunk contest champion, but thanks to some spectacular dunks by both LaVine and Aaron Gordon, it was a dunk contest for the ages.

By the end of the contest, many were calling for co-champions in a contest that was reminiscent of the Michael Jordan-Dominique Wilkins dunk contest back in 1988. That is, this one was spectacular and we were all winners.

Below, we recap the 12 best dunks of the night.

