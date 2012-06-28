The 8 Big Stories Everyone Can't Stop Talking About Going Into Thursday's NBA Draft

Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

If reports from recent days and weeks hold up, Thursday’s NBA Draft will be pretty exciting.A number of teams are looking to make trades.



They’re looking to dump big salaries, get rid of disgruntled/no longer fitting stars, or drop down in the draft order and pick up someone they deem cheaper but of equal value.

The New Orleans Hornets will definitely take Anthony Davis with the first overall pick.

Thomas Robinson or Bradley Beal look poised to go next, but to which team and in what order are still up in the air.

After that, it’s really anyone’s guess.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.