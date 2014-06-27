Here's The Full List Of Picks From The 1st Round Of The NBA Draft

The first round of the 2014 NBA Draft is complete.

This is expected to be the best, deepest NBA Draft since LeBron’s famous draft in 2003. Kansas center Joel Embiid had long been thought to go No. 1 overall, but a foot injury a week ago hurt his stock and the Cavaliers picked Andrew Wiggins.

Here’s the full list of picks and trades from the first round:

1. Cleveland Cavaliers — Andrew Wiggins, Kansas

2. Milwaukee Bucks — Jabari Parker, Duke

3. Philadelphia 76ers — Joel Embiid, Kansas

4. Orlando Magic — Aaron Gordon, Arizona

5. Utah Jazz — Dante Exum, Australia

6. Boston Celtics — Marcus Smart, Oklahoma State

7. Los Angeles Lakers — Julius Randle, Kentucky

8. Sacramento Kings — Nik Stauskas, Michigan

9. Charlotte Hornets — Noah Vonleh, Indiana

*10. Philadelphia 76ers — Elfrid Payton, UL Lafayette (traded to Orlando for Dario Saric and a protected 2017 1st-round pick and a 2015 2nd-round pick)

*11. Denver Nuggets — Doug McDermott, Creighton (traded to Chicago for 16th and 19th picks)

*12. Orlando Magic — Dario Saric, Croatia (traded to Philadelphia for Elfrid Payton, Orlando also gives up future picks)

13. Minnesota Timberwolves — Zach LaVine, UCLA

14. Phoenix Suns — T.J. Warren, N.C. State

15. Atlanta Hawks — Adreian Payne, Michigan State

*16. Chicago Bulls — Jusuf Nurkic, Bosnia (traded to Denver with 19th pick for Doug McDermott)

17. Boston Celtics — James Young, Kentucky

18. Phoenix Suns — Tyler Ennis, Syracuse

*19. Chicago Bulls — Gary Harris, Michigan State (traded to Denver with 16th pick for Doug McDermott)

20. Toronto Raptors — Bruno Caboclo, Brazil

21. Oklahoma City Thunder — Mitch McGary, Michigan

22. Memphis Grizzlies — Jordan Adams, UCLA

23. Utah Jazz — Rodney Hood, Duke

*24. Charlotte Hornets — Shabazz Napier, UConn (traded to Miami for 26th pick and a 2nd-round pick)

25. Houston Rockets — Clint Capela, Switzerland

*26. Miami Heat — P.J. Hairston, UNC (traded to Charlotte for Shabazz Napier, Mami also gives up 2nd-round pick)

27. Phoenix Suns — Bogdan Bogdanovic, Serbia

28. Los Angeles Clippers — CJ Wilcox, Washington

29. Oklahoma City Thunder — Josh Huestis, Stanford

30. San Antonio Spurs — Kyle Anderson, UCLA

