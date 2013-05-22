Here's The Selection Order For The NBA Draft

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
The NBA Draft lottery just ended, and the order for the 2013 Draft is set.
The Cleveland Cavaliers got the number one pick, and the league-worst Orlando Magic got the 2nd pick.
This widely considered to be an exceptionally weak draft — especially at the top. The #1 pick will probably either by Nerlens Noel (a shot-blocker from Kentucky who currently has a torn ACL) or Ben McLemore (a shooter form Kansas).
The other big news: the lottery pick that Oklahoma City got for James Harden ended up being #12.
Here’s the order:
1. Cleveland Cavaliers
2. Orlando Magic
3. Washington Wizards
4. Charlotte Bobcats
5. Phoenix Suns
6. New Orleans Pelicans
7. Sacramento Kings
8. Detroit Pistons
9. Minnesota Timberwolves
10. Portland Trailblazers
11. Philadelphia 76ers
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Toronto)
13. Dallas Mavericks
14. Utah Jazz
15. Milwaukee Bucks
16. Boston Celtics
17. Atlanta Hawks
18. Atlanta Hawks (via Houston)
19. Cleveland Cavaliers (via LA Lakers)
20. Chicago Bulls
21. Utah Jazz (via Golden State)
22. Brooklyn Nets
23. Indiana Pacers
24. New York Knicks
25. LA Clippers
26. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Memphis)
27. Denver Nuggets
28. San Antonio Spurs
29. Oklahoma City Thunder
30. Miami Heat
