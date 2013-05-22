Here's The Selection Order For The NBA Draft

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The NBA Draft lottery just ended, and the order for the 2013 Draft is set.



The Cleveland Cavaliers got the number one pick, and the league-worst Orlando Magic got the 2nd pick.

This widely considered to be an exceptionally weak draft — especially at the top. The #1 pick will probably either by Nerlens Noel (a shot-blocker from Kentucky who currently has a torn ACL) or Ben McLemore (a shooter form Kansas).

The other big news: the lottery pick that Oklahoma City got for James Harden ended up being #12.

Here’s the order:

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

2. Orlando Magic

3. Washington Wizards

4. Charlotte Bobcats

5. Phoenix Suns

6. New Orleans Pelicans

7. Sacramento Kings

8. Detroit Pistons

9. Minnesota Timberwolves

10. Portland Trailblazers

11. Philadelphia 76ers

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Toronto)

13. Dallas Mavericks

14. Utah Jazz

15. Milwaukee Bucks

16. Boston Celtics

17. Atlanta Hawks

18. Atlanta Hawks (via Houston)

19. Cleveland Cavaliers (via LA Lakers)

20. Chicago Bulls

21. Utah Jazz (via Golden State)

22. Brooklyn Nets

23. Indiana Pacers

24. New York Knicks

25. LA Clippers

26. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Memphis)

27. Denver Nuggets

28. San Antonio Spurs

29. Oklahoma City Thunder

30. Miami Heat

