Brazilian Player With Glorious Afro Steals The Show At The NBA Draft

Lucas Nogueira came into last night’s NBA Draft as a total unknown, and he left as a cult hero.



The 20-year-old Brazilian was picked 16th overall by the Boston Celtics last night (and later traded to the Atlanta Hawks).

When he walked on stage to shake hands with NBA commissioner David Stern, he propped his hat at the tippy top of his amazing afro.

Beautiful:

