The NBA draft lottery results have come in, and Minnesota gets top pick

The 2015 NBA Draft Lottery ended Tuesday night, and the results are in. Take a look below to see where your favourite team ended up:
1. Minnesota Timberwolves
2. Los Angeles Lakers
3. Philadelphia 76’ers
4. New York Knicks
5. Orlando Magic
6. Sacramento Kings
7. Denver Nuggets
8. Detroit Pistons
9. Charlotte Hornets
10. Miami Heat
11. Indiana Pacers
12. Utah Jazz
13. Phoenix Suns
14. Oklahoma City Thunder
The Timberwolves, who had a 25% chance of getting the first pick in the draft, ended up lucking out, while the New York Knicks fell to fourth, in the upcoming draft. The Lakers, who were in danger of missing out on the lottery altogether, safely climbed to the second spot.
