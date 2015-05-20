Here's every team's odds of getting the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft

The 2015 NBA Draft lottery is tonight in New York, and will air on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. eastern time.

While 14 teams theoretically have a chance at acquiring the No. 1 pick in the draft, the odds are weighted in the favour of the Timberwolves (25% chance), Knicks (19.9%), Sixers (15.6%), and Lakers (11.9%).

Here’s the full odds for getting the top pick for every lottery team:

Minnesota Timberwolves (16-66): 25% chance New York Knicks (17-65): 19.9% chance Philadelphia 76ers (18-64): 15.6% chance Los Angeles Lakers (21-61): 11.9% chance Orlando Magic (25-57): 8.8% chance Sacramento Kings (29-53): 6.3% chance Denver Nuggets (30-52): 4.3% chance Detroit Pistons (32-50): 2.8% chance Charlotte Hornets (33-49): 1.7% chance Miami Heat (37-45): 1.1% chance Indiana Pacers (38-44): 0.8% chance Utah Jazz (38-44): 0.7% chance Phoenix Suns (39-43): 0.6% chance Oklahoma City Thunder (45-37): 0.5% chance

While the Timberwolves may have the best chance to land the top pick, it’s not a guarantee. In fact, since the lottery was created in 1990, the team with the worst record has landed the top pick only three times.

As last year’s lottery showed — with the Cleveland Cavaliers winning the lottery with only a 1.7 per cent chance — nothing is set in stone.

