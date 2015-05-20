No school dominates the NBA Draft lottery more than the University of Kansas

The State of North Carolina is the home of college basketball but Kansas is the home of lottery picks.

Over the last 15 drafts, 13 players from the University of Kansas were selected among the top 14 picks in the draft, three more than other school. North Carolina, Duke, and Connecticut have each had ten players taken amongst the lottery picks.

The run by Kansas is even more impressive if you consider that they have had eight players taken among the top 14 picks over the last five years alone including last year’s top pick, Andrew Wiggins.

