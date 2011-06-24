NBA Draft: Irving, Williams Go 1-2 Overall On A Quiet Night

AP



Updated 10:30 p.m. The first round has come to a close. The numbers say that no relevant players will get picked in the second round, but we’ll stay tuned and see if any trades are made.

Jordan Hamilton went 26 to the Mavs. JaJuan Johnson went 27 to the Nets (and was then traded to the Celtics). Norris Cole must be an awful, awful person because the Heat traded for him at 28. Cory Joseph went 29 to the Spurs. And Jimmy Butler rounded off the first round at pick No. 30 to Chicago.



Updated 10:00 p.m. The Timberwolves just landed Brad Miller, which would have been a great move in 2002. They gave up Johnny Flynn and swapped foreign dudes with Houston as part of the deal.

The Blazers took Nolan Smith at 21. The Nuggets got rebounding aficionado Kenneth Faried at 22. The Rockets picked the foreign guy that they promptly traded to Houston at 23. The Thunder got Boston College guard Reggie Jackson at 24. And the Celtics picked Marshon Brooks at 25.

Updated 9:30 p.m.Finally, a trade. The Pacers will send 15th overall pick Kawhi Leonard to the Spurs for George Hill, according to Chad Ford’s sewing circle.

In other news the Sixers took Nikola Vucevic at 16. The Knicks disappointed the crowd by taking someone named Iman Shumpert at 17. The Wizards picked the guy the Knicks should have taken, Chris Singleton, at 18. Tobias Harris went to the Bucks at 19. And the T-Wolves picked Donatas Montiejunas at 20.

Yeah, things are beginning to thin out now.



Updated 9:05 p.m.No one is trading, and things are basically going as planned over in Newark.

Boring times.

We got some entertainment out of the Morris twins going 13 and 14 to the Suns and Rockets, respectively. In the post-pick interviews they seemed legitimately scared to be apart after 21 years of constant contact. This calls for a reality show.

Klay Thompson went 11th. Alec Burks went 12th, followed by the Morris’ and Kawhi Leonard at 15.

Ric Bucher better make some of those trade rumours come to life to spice this puppy up.

Updated 8:30 p.m.

Jan Veseley, Bismark Biyombo, Brandon Knight, Kemba Walker and JIMMER fill out the top 10.

That makes four international players in the top 10.

Before:

The Cleveland Cavaliers just took Duke point guard Kyrie Irving with the first overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft.

As expected, the Timberwolves took Derrick Williams No. 2.

Utah picked Turkish big man Enes Kanter third. And the Cavs fooled everyone by picking Tristan Thompson fourth overall.

ESPN has reported that Cleveland would take Jonas Valanciunas at four.

Valanciunas was picked fifth by the Raptors.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.