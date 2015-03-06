No schools are better at producing NBA players than Kentucky and North Carolina

The University of North Carolina and the University of Kentucky have each had 17 players selected in the first round of the NBA Draft since 2000. That is tops among all schools.

Of the 24 schools that have had at least five players taken in the first round over the last 15 years, six are in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), including North Carolina, Duke (15), and Syracuse (10), all of which have had at least 10 players drafted. The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences are next with five schools each.

Meanwhile, Florida (8) is the only one other Southeastern Conference (SEC) school on the list besides Kentucky.

