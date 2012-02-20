NBA Draft Guide: 12 College Players Who Are Ready To Play Right Away

This post originally



appeared at Bleacher Report.One of the most interesting things about the NBA draft this season is how teams are going to plan on balancing their preference for a player’s ability to play his game as soon as possible once he enters the NBA with wanting those who are going to need some vetting to get to a level high enough to play in the league.

For instance, two guys that are currently near the top of every NBA mock draft out there, Andre Drummond and Anthony Davis, are both excellent NBA prospects and could end up being stars one day. However, some look at Drummond’s raw game with limitless potential and see it as more valuable than Davis’ ability to come in and hold his own in the NBA right away.

With the number of upperclassmen that will be coming into the draft this season, it’s likely everyone’s mock drafts are more wrong than normal. With this many players ready to play now stacked up against the number of players with tons of potential, it’s going to make it hard to predict what teams are going to do.

